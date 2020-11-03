Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3114 new cases, 3142 recoveries and 20 fatalities recorded on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,480,978 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 11,166 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 1,277 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 37,476.

3,114 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 179,614.

As many as 3,142 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 141,134.

Meanwhile, 20 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now surpassed the 1000 mark.

