Nepal COVID-19 Update: 315 new cases, 93 recoveries recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 382,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 6,993 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 11,533 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,338 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

315 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 20,086.

As many as 93 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 14,492.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll from the disease stands at 56. No fatalities were recorded today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam appealed to the local level authorities to collect the swab samples of those returning from neighbouring India and other countries for PCR testing. The returnees must be quarantined or sent home following the confirmation of their tests.

