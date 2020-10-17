Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3167 new cases, 1800 recoveries, 12 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,269,605 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 15,438 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,715 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 38,737.

3,167 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 129,304.

As many as 1,800 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 89,840.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 727.

