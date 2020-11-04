Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3309 new cases, 3844 recoveries, 30 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,494,122 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 13,144 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,305 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 36,911.
3,309 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 182,923.
As many as 3,844 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 144,978.
Meanwhile, 30 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,034.
