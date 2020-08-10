Nepal COVID-19 Update: 338 new cases, 140 recoveries, four fatalities recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 452,236 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein as many as 8,432 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 10,759 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,738 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

338 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 23,310.

As many as 140 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 16,493.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 79. Four fatalities were recorded today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that the incidents regarding misbehaving with the health personnel in line of duty, has come into the Ministry’s attention. He said that the Ministry condemns such act and those found doing so will be strictly dealt in line with the law.

