Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3439 new cases, 1126 recoveries, 15 fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,113486 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 14,209 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,164 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 25,007.
3,439 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 94,253.
As many as 1,126 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 658,668.
Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 554.
