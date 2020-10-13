THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 115,358 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 15,577 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 44,795 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal, is 35,915 .

3,556 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 115,358.

As many as 1,503 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 78,780.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 663.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam stated that the price of PCR testing has been reduced and fixed at NRS 1000. Furthermore, it was informed that prices might be regulated in the future as well depending on the circumstances.

