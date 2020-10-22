Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3637 new cases, 3215 recoveries, 21 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,350,152 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 15,255 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 3,751 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 44,877.
3,637 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 148,509.
As many as 3,215 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 102,820.
Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 812.
