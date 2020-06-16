KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 143,738 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 223,519 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 5,055 PCR and 4,183 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 133,009 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,531 persons are in isolation.
Four new persons have been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status in the last 24 hours.
380 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Sunday, taking the national tally to 6,591. Of the newly infected, 352 are males and 28 females. In total, 6,092 males and 499 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
READ MORE: 380 new cases reported on Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally leaps to 6591
No death reported on Tuesday
No death has been reported from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 19.
117 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,158 which includes 1,046 males and 112 females.
Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, informed that easing of the lockdown was a necessity although the number of cases is still on the surge, meaning the virus is far from contained.
However, he added that we can adopt certain precautionary measures to prevent ourselves from the contraction:
As of today, the country has witnessed 6,591 cases of the coronavirus infection including 6,092 males and 499 females while 1,158 people have been discharged from hospitals.
Meanwhile, nineteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
DHADING: At a time when results of rapid diagnostic test (RDT) have been questioned over reliability, as many as twenty four persons in Dhading tested positive for the coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method after they were allowed to leave quarantine after testing negative for an Read More...
RUKUM: The District Court, Rukum today started a trial hearing against 34 persons including the ward-chair charged with killing Navaraj BK, who had gone to Soti in Rukum from Jajarkot to bring his girlfriend home, and five others. After extending the remand twice, police finally filed a murder ca Read More...
POKHARA: A man has been arrested on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl at a lakeside hotel in Pokhara during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown. Police said that the 32-year-old man took the girl to a lakeside hotel on May 22 and committed the heinous crime by holding her captive the Read More...
Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surge in Latin America and the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks. The United States still leads the world with the highest number of infections, about 2 million or 25% of all reported case Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 Joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress Prakash Sharan Mahat, who heads the party’s COV- ID-19 Monitoring Committee, said today that the federal government’s role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was almost nil. He demanded an independent probe int Read More...
Kathmandu, June 15 A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed its investigation into the Soti incident where six youths from the Dalit community were killed. The panel found 34 persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder of the youths and recommended life Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 All government and non-government offices reopened today after almost three months of closure due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. After the government decision to relax the lockdown in order to reopen the offices, service seekers have started throngin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley on Monday. A 28-year-old woman from Kalopul, who had gone to Gorakhpur to take care of her mother, tested positive for the contagion on Monday, two days after returning from India. A 27-year-old woman was also diagnosed wi Read More...