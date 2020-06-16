THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 143,738 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 223,519 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 5,055 PCR and 4,183 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 133,009 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,531 persons are in isolation.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status in the last 24 hours.

380 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Sunday, taking the national tally to 6,591. Of the newly infected, 352 are males and 28 females. In total, 6,092 males and 499 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

No death reported on Tuesday

No death has been reported from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 19.

117 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,158 which includes 1,046 males and 112 females.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, informed that easing of the lockdown was a necessity although the number of cases is still on the surge, meaning the virus is far from contained.

However, he added that we can adopt certain precautionary measures to prevent ourselves from the contraction:

Following physical and social distancing protocols

Adopting coughing etiquette

Using face masks while venturing outside

Intermittently washing hands with soap and water

As of today, the country has witnessed 6,591 cases of the coronavirus infection including 6,092 males and 499 females while 1,158 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, nineteen COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

