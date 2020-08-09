THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein as many as 8,515 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 11,038 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,544 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

380 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 22,972.

As many as 40 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 16,353.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 75. Two fatalities were recorded today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam stated that according to a recent study, it was found that only 72 percent of the public were using face masks as safety measure while the remaining 28 percent are yet reluctant in doing so. He appealed to the public to strictly abide by the safety protocols. He made special appeal to COVID-19 patients accommodated in home isolation to follow the government prescribed guidelines.

