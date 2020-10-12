Nepal COVID-19 Update: 4047 new cases, 1473 recoveries, nine fatalities recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,191,514 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 19, 320 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,831 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 33,880.

4,047 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 111,802.

As many as 1,473 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 77,277.

Meanwhile, 9 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 614.

