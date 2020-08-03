THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 398,907 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 7,637 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 10,452 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,732 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

418 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 20,750.

As many as 358 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 14,961.

Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll from the disease stands at 57. No fatalities were reported today.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public about the risk of the novel transmission while urging them to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus.

