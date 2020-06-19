KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 161,749 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 247,874 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,231 PCR and 4,399 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 109,461 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,850 persons are in isolation.
No new person has been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status in the last 24 hours.
426 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Sunday, taking the national tally to 8,274. Of the newly infected, 338 are males and 88 females. In total, 7,567 males and 707 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
READ MORE: Nepal’s Covid-19 count crosses 8000, 426 new cases take tally to 8274 on Friday
No death has been reported from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 22.
216 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,402 which includes 1,279 males and 123 females.
Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, appealed the public to use face masks and to follow safe distancing protocols in wake of surging cases of the infection in the country, as a precautionary measure.
As of today, the country has witnessed 8,274 cases of the coronavirus infection including 7,567 males and 707 females while 1,158 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-two COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: University of Queensland (UQ) has made a call for recruitment of healthy participants to sort candidates for testing COVID-19 vaccine. UQ is accelerating its pace of vaccine project which was started as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) rapid response p Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored one of the goals of the season as they beat Valencia 3-0 at home on Thursday to stay in touch with La Liga leaders Barcelona, but the visitors were left fuming after having a goal ruled out following a VAR review. The win took second-placed Real to 6 Read More...
OTTAWA: Canada officially racked up 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and although the outbreak is slowing, health experts said major challenges remain. Authorities admit they were not prepared for how fast the pandemic ripped through nursing homes, where more than 80% of th Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 As the government is reeling under immense pressure to meet financial liabilities, including recurrent expenditure amid low revenue collection, the Ministry of Finance has started pressuring industrialists and businessmen to clear tax dues. Taxpayers are reluctant to pay tax Read More...
SAN FRANCISCO: A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google’s market-leading Chrome web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters, highlighting the tech industry’s failure to protect browsers as they are used more for email, pay Read More...
Kathmandu, June 18 The government has allocated around Rs 132.2 million to 176 local levels for establishment, management and improvement of quarantine facilities. According to a notice issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today, the fund was allocated to local l Read More...
Bajura, June 18 A pregnant woman of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura, who suffered a miscarriage after she took a medicinal herb to prevent coronavirus infection, has tested positive for the virus. According to the District Health Office, the infection was confirmed after her PCR report came ou Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 18 Local bodies have expedited their preparations to present their annual budgets for next fiscal year 2020-21. As per the Intergovernmental Fiscal Management Act, local bodies need to present their budgets in their respective assemblies by Asadh 10 of the Nepali calendar — 2 Read More...