KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 161,749 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 247,874 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,231 PCR and 4,399 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 109,461 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,850 persons are in isolation.

No new person has been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status in the last 24 hours.

426 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Sunday, taking the national tally to 8,274. Of the newly infected, 338 are males and 88 females. In total, 7,567 males and 707 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

No death has been reported from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 22.

216 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,402 which includes 1,279 males and 123 females.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, appealed the public to use face masks and to follow safe distancing protocols in wake of surging cases of the infection in the country, as a precautionary measure.

