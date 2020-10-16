THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,254,167 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 16,531 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,808 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 37,382.

4,392 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 126,137.

As many as 3,522 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 88,040.

Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 715.

