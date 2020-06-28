KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 215,839 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 296,766 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,962 PCR and 2,732 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 61,731 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,731 people are in isolation.
463 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Friday, taking the national tally to 12,772 (11298 male, 1474 female). Of the newly diagnosed, 358 are males and 105 females.
READ MORE: Steady rise in number of daily cases, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 12,772 on Sunday
No Covid-19 fatality was reported on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 28.
As many as 179 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 3,013.
Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, expressed concern for the stigmatisation that the Covid-19 recovered persons face in the society. He further appealed to the public to refrain from. any discrimination towards the Covid-19 infected persons.
As of today, the country has witnessed 12,772 cases of the coronavirus infection while 3,013 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
