Nepal COVID-19 Update: 468 new cases, 124 recoveries, three fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 505,660 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 11,047 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 14,448 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,716 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
468 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 26,019.
As many as 124 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,201.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 102 with the confirmation of three fatalities today.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that those who have come in contact with people testing positive for COVID-19 are rushing to get themselves tested. He appealed to the public to refrain from doing immediately as the report might show ‘false negative’.
In order for a person to be correctly diagnosed with the infection, they have to wait for a duration of five to seven days from the time of coming in contact with the infected. Meanwhile, he also requested people to follow isolation protocols during this period.
As of today, the country has witnessed 26,019 cases of the coronavirus infection while 17,201 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 102 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
