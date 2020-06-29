Nepal COVID-19 Update: 476 new cases, 121 recoveries, one death

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 223,630 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 297,871 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 7,791 PCR and 1,822 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 57,368 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 10,085 people are in isolation.
476 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Monday, taking the national tally to 13,248 (11,662 males, 1,586 females). Of the newly diagnosed, 364 are males and 112 females.
READ MORE: 476 new cases today push Nepal’s COVID-19 count past 13,000
One more person has succumbed to the infection. With one additional fatality, the COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 29.
READ MORE: Another Covid-19 death reported, man from Rautahat passes away in Lalitpur hospital
As many as 121 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted at various healthcare facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 3,134.
Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, has appealed to the public to strictly adopt necessary precautionary measures for safety at a time when the cases of coronavirus infection have been rising inside and outside the Valley. They are as follows:
As of today, the country has witnessed 13,248 cases of the coronavirus infection while 3,134 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
