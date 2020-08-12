KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 473,179 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein as many as 10,481 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 14,846 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,613 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
484 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 24,432.
As many as 64 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 16,728.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 91. Eight fatalities were recorded today. This is the highest daily death toll recorded in the country.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public to adopt precautionary measures in the wake of rising cases of the highly contagious infection.
