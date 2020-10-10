Nepal COVID-19 Update: 5008 new cases, 1229 recoveries, 14 fatalities recorded on Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Read More: Yet another single-day high for Kathmandu valley with 2672 infections reported

Till date, 1,164,557 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 19, 320 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,686 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 30,818.

5,008 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 105,684.

Read More: Nepal records 5000+ single-day infections for the the first time

As many as 1,229 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 74,252.

Meanwhile, 14 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 554.

As of today, the country has witnessed 1,164,557 cases of the coronavirus infection while 74,252 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 14 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook