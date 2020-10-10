Nepal COVID-19 Update: 5008 new cases, 1229 recoveries, 14 fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Read More: Yet another single-day high for Kathmandu valley with 2672 infections reported
Till date, 1,164,557 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 19, 320 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,686 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 30,818.
5,008 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 105,684.
Read More: Nepal records 5000+ single-day infections for the the first time
As many as 1,229 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 74,252.
Meanwhile, 14 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 554.
As of today, the country has witnessed 1,164,557 cases of the coronavirus infection while 74,252 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 14 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
LAMJUNG: Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) has been established in Besisahar Municipality-8 of Lamjung district. According to Chief Tax Officer Sushil Lamsal at the office, taxpayers in Lamjung and Manang districts can now get tax-related services from the office established at Bhimsensthan in Besisa Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 "Abuse may be defined as the following to treat (a person or animal) in a harsh or harmful way or to use or treat (something) in a way that causes damage or to use (something) wrongly". According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the well-being of an individual is e Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 Infectious diseases experts have said that the most effective way to break the chain of coronavirus transmission is to adopt a three-pronged approach: ramp up testing, make contact tracing effective and isolate the infected. Senior Consultant, General Medicine and Infectio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 A meeting held between the government talks team and those representing senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC ended without reaching any conclusion today. As no agreement was reached, Dr KC will continue his fast-unto-death. “The government’s team stepped back from Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 As many as 415 persons were killed in rain-induced disasters across the country during this monsoon. The Ministry of Home Affairs said it was the biggest single-year casualty resulting from natural disasters in a decade, barring the 2015 earthquakes. According to statistic Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 The government appointed Bharat Raj Paudyal as foreign secretary today. Paudyal, who had been working as Acting Foreign Secretary after incumbent Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi was appointed as chief secretary, assumed charge as foreign secretary today. A permanent Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 9 Lumbini Province Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Kul Prasad KC has tested positive for COVID-19. KC’s sample swab tested positive for the virus at Lumbini Provincial Hospital today. He had experienced fever and common cold since last Wednesday. He was active in Read More...