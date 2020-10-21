Nepal COVID-19 Update: 5743 new cases, 2996 recoveries, 26 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ MORE: Kathmandu valley registers whopping 3,107 new infections, 2,391 in capital alone
Till date, 1,334,897 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 20,118 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,065 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 44,476.
5,743 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 144,872.
As many as 2,996 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 99,605.
Meanwhile, 26 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 791.
As of today, the country has witnessed 144,872 cases of the coronavirus infection while 99,605 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 791 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
DHANGADHI: Police have charged seven persons in connection with murder of two police personnel in Kailali district, on Tuesday. They were apprehended for murdering Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Govinda BK, In-charge of Jugeda temporary police beat, and police constable Ram Bahadur Saud. Polic Read More...
DUBAI: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell have been selected as the Colombo Kings' overseas marquee players for next month's inaugural Lanka Premier League. Led by Australian Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to World Cup glory in 1996, Colombo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The British Council today awarded 'International School Award' to twenty-two schools in Nepal, amid virtual award ceremony in Kathmandu. Issuing a press statement today, British Council said, the programme and award was endorsed by the Center for Education and Human Resource Developmen Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 An aircraft is pictured against the backdrop of Bouddhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as it takes off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Tuesday. The Stupa was overwhelmed with spectators during pre-Covid times. Seen in another picture are two Read More...
MADRID: Spanish champions Real Madrid and great rivals Barcelona appear increasingly unlikely to have things their own way this season, as has been the case over the last decade, with the 'big two' meekly losing at the weekend after a stuttering start. After six match days, unlikely pacesetters R Read More...
England's players can withdraw from tours if they feel playing in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their mental health, limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said. England hosted West Indies, Pakistan and Australia after cricket's restart in July, with t Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: A NASA spacecraft descended to an asteroid Tuesday and, dodging boulders the size of buildings, momentarily touched the surface to collect a handful of cosmic rubble for return to Earth. It was a first for the United States — only Japan has scored asteroid samples. “Tou Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke on Tuesday about their campaign against social media negativity, with Harry warning of a “global crisis of hate” that was affecting people’s mental health. The couple, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, led an Read More...