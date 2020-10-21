Nepal COVID-19 Update: 5743 new cases, 2996 recoveries, 26 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,334,897 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 20,118 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,065 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 44,476.

5,743 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 144,872.

As many as 2,996 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 99,605.

Meanwhile, 26 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 791.

