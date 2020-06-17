KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,037 PCR and 10,024 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 125,798 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,990 persons are in isolation.
Two new persons have been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries of people’s health status in the last 24 hours.
586 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Sunday, taking the national tally to 7,177. Of the newly infected, 546 are males and 40 females. In total, 6,638 males and 539 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the Ministry officially confirmed.
Nine persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,167 which includes 1,055 males and 112 females.
As of today, the country has witnessed 7,177 cases of the coronavirus infection including 6,638 males and 539 females while 1,167 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
