Nepal COVID-19 Update: 593 new cases, 48 recoveries, one death recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 206,271 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 290,349 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,534 PCR and 2,486 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 71,012 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,030 people are in isolation.

593 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Friday, taking the national tally to 11,755. Among the newly infected, 486 males and 107 females. In total, 10,506 males and 1,249 females have contracted the infection.

One person has been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entry of health status.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 27.

As many as 48 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,698.

Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, appreciated the frontline health workers who are relentlessly working to contain the coronavirus infection.

