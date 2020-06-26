Nepal COVID-19 Update: 593 new cases, 48 recoveries, one death recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 206,271 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 290,349 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,534 PCR and 2,486 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 71,012 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,030 people are in isolation.
593 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Friday, taking the national tally to 11,755. Among the newly infected, 486 males and 107 females. In total, 10,506 males and 1,249 females have contracted the infection.
READ MORE:593 new cases reported on Friday take Nepal’s coronavirus infection count to 11,755
One person has been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entry of health status.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 27.
READ MORE: Coronavirus death-toll reaches 27 with one more fatality reported today
As many as 48 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,698.
Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, appreciated the frontline health workers who are relentlessly working to contain the coronavirus infection.
As of today, the country has witnessed 11,755 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,698 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-seven COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 199,737 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 287,863 Rapid Diagno Read More...
GAIGHAT: A youth who was convicted of rape two years ago and had subsequently disappeared, has been arrested on Thursday. The court had made a decision to imprison Sanjaya Sadaa (20) of Triyuga Municipality-3 for seven years six months and 24 days and fine him a penalty of Rs 10,000. The pol Read More...
KATHMANDU: At a time when the the country's economy is being marred by the extended lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus crisis, the Hotel Professional Federation Nepal (HPFN) has made an appeal to the government to bring in special economic package to prevent tourism and hospitality industry Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today refuted media reports on Nepal-China border issues and Chinese encroachment of Nepali territory. The Ministry through its official statement clarified that the news was baseless as there are no supporting evidences in its favour. "The new Read More...
KATHMANDU: Urging netizens to wear mask to protect people from the effect of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come in support of 'Mask Up Challenge,' an initiative by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 45-year-old star took to her Instagram, wherein she is seen suppor Read More...
KATHMNADU: Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal has urged people to offer a warm welcome to Nepalis returning home from abroad. The actor sent the message to all people of Nepal to give support and motivation with a clean heart to those returning home via his social media. “Each day thousands of o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, who cemented his credentials as a versatile actor in the just completed The King: Eternal Monarch, will enlist for his mandatory military duty on July 6. The actor's agency KeyEast announced Woo's enlistment on June 24 but that the location and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran comedian Madan Krishna Shrestha, who had surprised everyone by dancing to the number Badam Khako Suntala in May, has now come forth with a love song — and you can see/listen to him sing it with folk artiste and parliamentarian Komal Oli. The Arabau Manchhe Haruma sing Read More...