KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has recorded a high increase of 641 cases of coronavirus infection today, taking the national tally to 26,660.
In the last 24 hours, 12,247 tests were carried out through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, with a total of 517,907 tests made till date.
Currently, there are 15,234 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,221 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
134 persons earlier diagnosed with the infection who were admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 17,335.
While, the COVID-19 death toll in our country has struck to 104 with the confirmation of two fatalities today, which includes one male and one female from Parsa and Morang respectively.
The province wise data of fatalities include – nine males, one female in Province 1, 34 males, 11 females in Province 2, 13 males, five females in Bagmati Province, six males in Gandaki Province, 10 males, three females in Province 5, four males in Karnali Province, and five males, three females in Sudur Pashchim Province.
Meanwhile, Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam has strictly advised people to remain alert and aware amidst the increasing coronavirus infection cases. He said that all share the risk of infection and neglecting the current state of affairs saying ‘there is no infection around in my locality’ would result in a dangerous situation.
