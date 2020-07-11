Nepal COVID-19 Update: 70 new cases, 431 recoveries, three deaths

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 279,599 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,648 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 24,097 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,239 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

70 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,719.

As many as 431 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 8,442.

The Ministry reported three COVID-19 fatalities today. With this, death toll in the country owing to the disease has reached 38.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam appealed to the public, as well as government and public offices, to adapt necessary precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

