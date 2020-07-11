Nepal COVID-19 Update: 70 new cases, 431 recoveries, three deaths

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 279,599 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,648 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 24,097 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,239 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
70 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,719.
READ MORE: 70 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday; Nepal’s tally stands at 16,719
As many as 431 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 8,442.
The Ministry reported three COVID-19 fatalities today. With this, death toll in the country owing to the disease has reached 38.
READ MORE: Nepal logs three more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday; death toll hits 38
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam appealed to the public, as well as government and public offices, to adapt necessary precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.
As of today, the country has witnessed 16,719 cases of the coronavirus infection while 8,442 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, thirty-eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMABDU: Bollywood film director and choreographer Farah Khan has recalled choreographing Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara's title track, saying that the song was particularly close to her as she was choreographing her 'friend' for the first time while fulfilling her promise with director Muk Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE) has decided to continue with the suspension of public vehicle operation, on Friday. A meeting of the central committee of the Federation, held today, has taken a decision to this effect. It has been learnt that such Read More...
DAMAULI: An electric vehicle charging station has come into operation at Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district, on Friday. Tanahun Division Forest Office provided Rs 500,000 for setting up the station, first of its kind in the district, said Chief at the Office, Kedar Bar Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Glee star Naya Rivera, who went missing on July 8 after renting a boat in a South California lake with her son, is presumed to have drowned while boating, but no body has been found as the search continues for body. “We are presuming that an accident happened and that she dr Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
JAJARKOT: As many as five persons have been found dead while nine others are still missing in the landslide that swept through Barekot Rural Municipality in Jajarkot, on Friday. Among the deceased are Gopal Sarki (52) and his eleven-year-old son Arjun Sarki of Barekot Rural Municipality-4, Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is addressing the nation, shortly. The Prime Minister's Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed that PM Oli would deliver an address after the 8:00pm news slot on Nepal Television. https://twitter.com/ThapajiSurya/status/1281596116241285125?s=20 The news o Read More...
Kathmandu, July 10 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's address to the nation https://youtu.be/rbSTEv5AaiM Read More...