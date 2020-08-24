Nepal COVID-19 Update: 743 new cases, 175 recoveries, eight fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,234 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 11,275 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 13,715 people are in isolation.
743 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 32,678.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s Covid-19 count crosses 32,000-mark with 743 new cases logged today
As many as 175 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 18,806.
Eight more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed Ministry of Health and Population. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 157.
READ MORE: Nepal logs eight Covid-19 fatalities on Monday; death-toll reaches 157
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that only symptomatic COVID-19 patients will be admitted at the designated health facilities. Meanwhile, asymptomatic patients will be advised to remain in isolation at home, if possible.
As of today, the country has witnessed 32,678 cases of the coronavirus infection while 18,806 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 157 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
