Nepal COVID-19 Update: 818 new cases, 281 recoveries, three fatalities recorded on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 600,444 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,026 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 11,414 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 13,155 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
818 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 31,935.
As many as 281 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 18,631.
Three more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed Ministry of Health and Population. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 149.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cracked down on the casual attitude of the Kathmandu valley denizens which has led to a significant rise in the number of rising cases. Meanwhile, an appeal to adopt the prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the transmission was made.
As of today, the country has witnessed 31,935 cases of the coronavirus infection while 18,631 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 149 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
