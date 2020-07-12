THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 283,515 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,916 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 23,784 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,174 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

82 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,801.

As many as 147 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 8,589.

No deaths were reported today. The Covid-19 death-toll stands at 38.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam appealed to the public to adapt necessary precautionary measures as prescribed by the ministry, against the spread of COVID-19, while also stating that the cases of the infection have been gradually declining in the country.

