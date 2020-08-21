Nepal COVID-19 Update: 838 new cases, 250 discharged, 11 fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 579,899 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 13,589 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 12,234 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 12,132 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
838 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 30,483.
As many as 250 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 18,214.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 120 with the confirmation of six fatalities today.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam cautioned the public that if the cases continue to rise in recent patterns, soon the hospitals will run out of beds for infected patients, subsequently resulting in more deaths. Therefore, it has been requested by the Ministry to adopt all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety from the transmission.
As of today, the country has witnessed 30,483 cases of the coronavirus infection while 18,214 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 137 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
