Nepal COVID-19 Update: 884 new cases, 313 recoveries, 12 fatalities recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 669,626 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11,516 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 8,035 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 16,578 people are in isolation.

884 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 37,340.

As many as 313 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 20,555.

Twelve more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 207.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned the people about the spike in the number of cases in the country meanwhile appealing to adopt prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus.

