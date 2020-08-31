Nepal COVID-19 Update: 899 new cases, 588 recoveries, seven fatalities recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11,129 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 7,337 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 17,822 people are in isolation.
899 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 39,460.
As many as 588 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 21,410.
Read Also: 899 infections reported Monday, Nepal's Covid-19 tally stands at 39,460
On Monday, seven more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 228.
Read More: Over 5000 active Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu valley
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed that the price of PCR testing has been fixed at NRs 4000. Similarly, as much as NRs 4400 can be charged where sample has to be collected and sent to a PCR laboratory, he added.
As of today, the country has witnessed 39,460 cases of the coronavirus infection while 21,410 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 228 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
