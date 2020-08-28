KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 658,110 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.
At present, there are 8,939 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 16,019 people are in isolation.
927 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 36,456.
As many as 169 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 20,242.
Twelve more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health Ministry. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 195.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed that as many as 3,245 beds have been arranged across the country in wake of the rising cases of the infection as of late to accommodate those infected, Similarly, three new hospitals have been designated as COVID-19 hospital facilities, namely– National Medical College in Birgunj, Janamaitri Hospital and Kantipur Hospital.
As of today, the country has witnessed 36,456 cases of the coronavirus infection while 20,242 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 195 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
