Nepal COVID-19 Update: 979 new cases, 1736 recoveries, 11 fatalities recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 777,563 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,000 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,739 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 16,259.
979 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 47,236.
As many as 1,736 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 30,677, which is 65% of the total cases.
On Monday, 11 more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 300.
Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned the public about rising cases of infection in the country meanwhile appealing the public to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.
