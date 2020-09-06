Nepal COVID-19 Update: 980 new cases, 1814 recoveries, nine fatalities recorded on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,382 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,703 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 17,027.

980 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 46,257.

As many as 1,814 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 28,941.

On Sunday, nine more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 289.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, informed that Bir Hospital has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital facility while it will continue to provide its regular services through the Trauma Center. Similarly, it was informed that the students currently enrolled across medical institutes in the country can be mobilized as volunteers in the fight against the pandemic.

As of today, the country has witnessed 46,257 cases of the coronavirus infection while 28,941 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 289 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

