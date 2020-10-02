Nepal COVID-19 Update: Highest daily spike, highest recovery on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,048,686 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 14,739 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,885 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 21,234.
2,722 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 82,450.
As many as 3,307 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 60,696.
Meanwhile, 11 fatalities were reported today with which the covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 520.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam in wake of the rising cases if the infection across the country particular in the capital appealed the public to adopt all the prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the virus.
