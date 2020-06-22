Nepal COVID-19 Updates: 535 new cases, 370 recoveries, no death recorded on Monday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 181,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 268,103 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,198 PCR and 5,929 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 90,730 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,789 people are in isolation.

535 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,561. Of the newly infected, 461 are males and 74 females. In total, 8,667 males and 894 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

READ MORE: With 535 new cases reported on Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally hits 9,561

No death related to the coronavirus infection has been reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 23.

370 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,142.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, appealed to the public to utilise the lockdown period and engage in physical activities to stay healthy.

As of today, the country has witnessed 9,561cases of the coronavirus infection including 8,867 males and 894 females while 2,142 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook