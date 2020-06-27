KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 210,876 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 294,034 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,606 PCR and 3,685 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 65,712 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 9,447 people are in isolation.
554 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Friday, taking the national tally to 12,309. 434 males and 120 females are among the newly infected persons. In total, 10,940 males and 1,369 females have contracted the disease.
READ MORE: Nepal’s coronavirus count crosses 12,000-mark with 554 new cases recorded today
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 28.
READ MORE: Nepal logs its 28th COVID-19 fatality on Saturday
As many as 136 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,834.
Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, appealed to the public to refrain from spreading any misinformation at the time of COVID-19 crisis, while also denying all claims of the recently surfacing rumors regarding the infection removing card.
As of today, the country has witnessed 12,309 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,834 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
