Nepal Covid Update: 1217 new cases, 1064 recoveries, 12 deaths on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country.

Till date, 1,813,204 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 7,232 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 515 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 12,386.

1,217 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 245,650.

As many as 1,064 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have recovered in last 24 hours. With this, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 231,601.

Meanwhile, the Ministry confirmed 12 more fatalities today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,663.

