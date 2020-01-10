Nepal gifts carpet to Qatar’s National Museum

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 9

Ambassador of Nepal to Qatar Narad Nath Bharadwaj handed over a Nepali carpet, gifted by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, to the National Museum of Qatar. The gift was handed over to Ahmad Musa Al-Namla, acting chief executive officer of Qatar Museums amidst a function on January 2.

The gifted carpet was specially made by Nepali craftsmen in Kathmandu at the instruction of the president with a view to display it at the Qatari museum as an artistic creation of the Nepali handicraft industry, the Embassy of Nepal in Doha said.

President Bhandari had thought of gifting a carpet to the museum during her state visit to Qatar in October 2018. During her visit, President Bhandari had the opportunity to visit the Museum of Islamic Art as a great regard for the culture and heritage of the Qatari Society.

A version of this article appears in print on January 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

