THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepalis in India willing to return home will now be allowed entry to the country via twenty entry points along Nepal-India border.

Addressing all Nepalis in India, Embassy of Nepal in India said on Wednesday that movement through 20 entry points — Pashupatinagar (Illam), Kakadvitta (Jhapa), Rani (Morang), Kunauli (Saptari), Thadi (Siraha), Bhittamod (Mahottari), Malangawa (Sarlahi), Gaur (Rautahat), Birgunj (Parsa), Maheshpur (Nawalparasi west), Belhiya (Rupandehi), Taulihawa (Kapilvastu), Krishnanagar (Kapilvastu), Jamunah (Banke), Surajpur, Gulariya (Bardiya), Gaurifanta (Kailali), Gaddachauki (Kanchanpur), Jhulaghat (Baitadi) and Darchula (Darchula) — would now be possible.

The Government of Nepal had recently decided to facilitate entry of Nepalis wanting to return home.

The returnees would be required to undergo set procedures in respective Holding Centres near the entry points, after which they would remain in quarantine for a specified period of time, the embassy elaborated.

The embassy also informs that India has introduced new rules to ease internal movements except for areas classified as Containment Zones, starting June 1, 2020, while maintaining safe distancing and other safety measures as prescribed by the Indian government.

The embassy has provided its contact numbers — 8929601925 (emergency number) and 0112346200 or 23327361 (9-5, available in holidays as well) — for queries.



Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook