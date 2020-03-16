Nepal, India hold meeting for preventing virus spread

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bardiya, March 15

Nepal-India joint district coordination committee meeting was held to prevent coronavirus spread in border areas, at Thakurdwar of Bardiya today.

The meeting has decided to launch necessary preventive measures against coronavirus.

The meeting also decided to allow people’s movement from one place to another after getting their health checked at the Help Desk in Bardiya, Banke and Dang districts on the Nepal side.

Likewise, people could head to their destination after getting their health checked at the help desk in Baharaich, Shrawasti and Balarampur on the Indian side.

Bardiya Chief District Officer Prem Lal Lamichhane said effective public awareness campaign against coronavirus would be launched in the border areas to control the virus.

Officials of both countries at the meeting said effective check up had to be carried out to prevent possible coronavirus outbreak and ease people’s movement. Representatives of security, health, customs, among other departments, attended the meeting. Banke Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka said officials from both countries attended the meeting.

CDO Lamichhane from the Nepal side and SP Bipin Mishra from the Indian side briefed the meeting.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

