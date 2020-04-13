Nepal, India strengthen security in Kapilvastu border points amid lockdown

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: Nepal and India have mobilised joint-patrol teams along the border points in Kapilvastu district amid government-imposed lockdown following coronavirus crisis in the neighbouring countries.

A joint security team from both countries has been patrolling in the border area to enforce lockdown and stop movement in the area, said APF Inspector Suvash Bhattarai, deputed at the Maryadapur Border Security Post in the district.

However, people defying lockdown orders and forcefully entering into each others’ territories have been arrested and put in quarantine facilities, Bhattarai shared.

According to Girijesh Pandey, Chairman of Yosadhara Rural Municipality, both the countries have set up picket duties to increase their vigilance in the area.

Meanwhile, 332 out of 892 people staying in quarantine facilities in various parts of the district have returned home, informed Manoj Saini, administrative officer at the district administration office.

He also said that the rapid diagnostic test carried out on 257 people have also come out negative for the virus.

