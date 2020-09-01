Nepal logs 11 Covid-19 fatalities; death-toll advances to 239 on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Eleven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday.
Among the deceased today is a four year old girl from Mahottari, the health ministry stated. Likewise, a 37-year old male also succumbed to the disease.
Likewise, three Covid-19 diagnosed males from Parsa aged 53, 60 and 80 and two from Kathmandu aged 35 and 70 were reported dead.
Similarly, one person each from Siraha (65), Bara (60), Chiwan (52) and Makwanpur (58) — all males — passed away in the last 24 hours.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 239. Of the total deceased, 26% are female and 74% male.
The highest number of deaths reported on a single-day in Nepal was on August 30 where 14 deaths were logged.
Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 40k mark today with the detection of 1069 new cases.
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent messages of condolence to the people of India on the demise of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee. President Bhandari issued a statement extending her condolences to the people of India, the government and the be Read More...
NEW YORK: Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title in style as he overwhelmed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the US Open. Tsitsipas, who entered the first Grand Slam of the COVID-19 era fresh off Read More...
AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday it has begun enrolling adults for a US-funded, 30,000-subject late-stage study of its high profile COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Trial participants will receive either two doses of the experimental vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, four weeks apart, or a placebo, the compa Read More...
RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31 Criminal activity has been on the rise in Rautahat district of late. A woman aged 40 was found murdered in Rautahat last evening. The body of Mintra Devi Baitha, 40, was found in the field at Laxmipur tole of ward 3 of Gadhimai Municipality, Rautahat, last evening. She had Read More...
RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31 On the 13th day of priest Shreeram Sah’s murder, foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple were laid in Khesarhiya of Madhav Narayan Municipality, Rautahat. Following Sah’s murder, Nepal Communist Party Province 2 Chair and Rautahat constituency 3 Provi Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Cases of asymptomatic COVID patients staying in home isolation suddenly becoming ill and succumbing to the contagion have come to light, prompting the need to spread awareness about precautions patients staying in home isolation must take. Santa Kumar Das, who is COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police, while searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris, former UK ambassador to Nepal, have found a body in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire Constalbury told the BBC. Richard Morris had gone missing since May 6. He was last seen running in Alton in the county where he was known to enjoy Read More...