Nepal logs 11 Covid-19 fatalities on Monday; death-toll advances to 239

KATHMANDU: Eleven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday.

Among the deceased today is a four year old girl from Mahottari, the health ministry stated. Likewise, a 37-year old male also succumbed to the disease.

Likewise, three Covid-19 diagnosed males from Parsa aged 53, 60 and 80 and two from Kathmandu aged 35 and 70 were reported dead.

Similarly, one person each from Siraha (65), Bara (60), Chiwan (52) and Makwanpur (58) — all males — passed away in the last 24 hours.

With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 239.

The highest number of deaths reported on a single-day in Nepal was on August 30 where 14 deaths were logged.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 40k mark today with the detection of 1069 new cases.

