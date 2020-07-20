Nepal logs 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday; total nationwide count stands at 17,844

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,844 with 186 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,216 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

As many as 173 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19 in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 11,868.

As of today, there are 5,936 active cases of infection across the country.

On Sunday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 17,658 with 156 new recorded cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook