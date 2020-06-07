THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 213 new cases of coronavirus transmission have been confirmed by the Health Ministry on Sunday. With these additions, Nepal’s national Covid-19 tally has reached 3448.

On Saturday, 323 cases were recorded which pushed the country’s total past the 3000 mark, taking the tally to 3235.

Likewise, 102 recoveries — Two females and a hundred men — have been registered which has taken the total number of recoveries to 467.

As of today, only six districts remain untouched by the coronavirus transmission as 71 districts in the country have reported cases of infection.

