Nepal logs 380 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; National tally reaches 22,972

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 380 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 22,972.

Following recovery from the contagion, 40 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 16,353.

Two more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll in the country to 75.

As of today, 11,038 persons are in quarantine and 6,544 in isolation wards throughout the country.

On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 22,592 with 378 new cases.

