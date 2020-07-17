KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus-infection tally has reached 17,445 as 101 new cases were reported on Friday.
Meanwhile, 285 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.
As many as 11,534 people have been discharged upon recovery till date, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,871.
In a grim milestone, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 40 with the report of one more death.
Province 1 reports first Covid-19 death, country's 40th
On Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 17,344 with 167 cases surfacing in the day.
