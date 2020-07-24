Nepal logs 44th coronavirus related death today

KATHMANDU: An elderly woman diagnosed with the coronavirus infection passed away in Birgunj of Parsa district, today morning.
The 85-year-old woman from Shreepur Ranighat in Birgunj Metropolitan City-11 died at 6:45 am during the course of treatment at Narayani Hospital, stated Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Jageshwar Gautam.
He added that she had a heart condition and was recently suffering from pneumonia.
With this, the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country has reached 44.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s COVID-19 tally stands at 18,374 with 133 new cases reported on Friday
