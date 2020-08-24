Nepal logs eight Covid-19 fatalities on Monday; death-toll reaches 157

KATHMANDU: Eight more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Monday.
Among the deceased, three are females while five are males.
One male each from Sunsari and Morang districts, of ages 68 and 65 years respectively, have passed away due to Covid-19.
Similarly, two females from Parsa and Kathmandu, aged 70 and 48 years respectively, have died from the highly contagious respiratory infection.
Meanwhile, four deaths have been reported from Rupandehi district — that of three males of ages 38, 53 and 54 years, and a 67-year-old female.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 157.
