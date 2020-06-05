Nepal logs eleventh coronavirus death, Health Ministry confirms

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its regular media briefing confirmed yet another coronavirus related death in the country. With this, Nepal’s official Covid-19 death toll has advanced to 11.
A 20-year-old who died on Thursday morning in Panchapuri Municipality-1 of Surkhet after returning home from a quarantine facility has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. He was sent home on Wednesday evening with an instruction to stay in home quarantine after his RDT report came out negative.
According to the Health Ministry, the deceased had not shown any symptom of the disease while in quarantine.
A PCR test conducted at State Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory, Surkhet confirmed his infection, post demise.
The youth had returned from Mumbai, India, on May 22 and was placed in the quarantine facility in Janata Secondary School, Bidhyapur, along with 54 other people.
Read Also: Surkhet youth who died on Thursday diagnosed with Covid-19, Nepal’s death toll advances to 11
Preparations are being made to collect the swab sample of those who came in close contact with the deceased during his return to Nepal, and in the quarantine facility, for PCR testings, informed Dhan Bahadur Thapa, ward chair of Panchpuri Municipality.
